GWMC to clean Bhadrakali tank in Warangal

By | Published: 1:02 am

Warangal Urban: City dwellers, as well as tourists visiting the historical Warangal city, can soon enjoy the clean environs when they visit Bhadrakali promenade with the authorities of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) all set to clean the Kakatiya era tank. As a part of the ‘Smart City’ project, the GWMC has earmarked Rs 1.20 crore for the cleaning of the tank. Trees and water hyacinth will be removed from the tank after emptying the tank.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, GWMC Executive Engineer K Vidayasagar said they are cleaning the tank so as to fill it with the fresh waters from the SRSP canal. “So far, we have spent Rs 50 lakhs on the cleaning of the tank,” he added.

Sources said the tank would be emptied this summer. The KUDA developed the 1.1-km-long Bhadrakali bund under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

The Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project commenced in February 2016. As a part of the beautification project, walking track, seating area, playing area, viewing decks, bird walks, toy train track, parking area, lighting, street furniture and landscaping were developed. It is ready for inauguration and expected to be inaugurated by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao. “We are waiting for the time of minister K T Rama Rao for the inauguration,” said KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy.

He has also stressed on the need for the removal of the hyacinth and some trees from the tank. Official sources also said that a mobile fountain will also be set up in the tank. GWMC is also developing the 3 km long bund under Smart City project. The tank, which was said to be built during the 7th century by the mighty Kakatiya kings, is presently spread over nearly 700 acres, originally had 112 square km of the catchment area and 688 acres of ayacut under it. It has a storage capacity of 150 million cubic feet of water.

