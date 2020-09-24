GWMC to net Rs 500 cr through LRS

Officials say as many as 17,221 applications received till Tuesday

Warangal Urban: Authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are hoping to earn anywhere between Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore revenue from the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) introduced by the State government.

According to the official sources, as many as 17,221 applications under the LRS were received till Tuesday. While there are around 100 unauthorised layouts under the GWMC limits, thousands of middle-class and lower middle-class families have purchased the plots in these unauthorised and illegal layouts with the hope that the State government would regularise their plots. As per their wish, the State government introduced the LRS in the State and asked individual plot owners and developers of unauthorised layouts to apply for regularisation.

“Only those layouts and sub-division of plots with registered sale deed or title deed existing as on August 26, 2020, shall be considered for regularisation under the LRS, and the last date for receiving the applications through online is October 15 by paying Rs 1,000 for plot owners and Rs 10,000 for layout owners. Plot owners or layout owners should make use of this one-time golden opportunity,” said GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy. However, the total regularisation fee can be paid by the end of January 31, 2021, after the verification by the authorities.

The authorities have also launched an awareness campaign to encourage the layout owners and the plot owners to apply for the LRS. Besides releasing posters and pamphlets, the civic body is also using other platforms to spread the message. For further details, people may contact toll-free numbers 18004251980 or 08702500781 from 10 am to pm on working days. They can also visit http://lrs.telangana.gov.in, the commissioner added.

It may be added here that regularisation of plots and layouts was executed by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) during the last LRS announced in 2015, and it earned about Rs 200 crore through the LRS. However, the government entrusted the responsibility of regularisation of lands under LRS this time to the GWMC.

Meanwhile, plot owners are happy with the announcement of LRS again. “Since the government has stopped the registration of individual plots, this is the right decision to regularise the plots and layouts that were already registered. It would bring a lot of relief to the middle class. Moreover, the government has changed the rules to take the land value which was in force at the time of registration. We thank the government for decreasing the regularisation charges,” said Bhukya Devender, who owns a plot in an unauthorised layout at Unikicherla village under GWMC limits.

