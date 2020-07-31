GWMC to set up LPG based crematorium 

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Warangal Urban: The authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have initiated the process to set up an LPG-based crematorium at a cost of around Rs 15 lakhs at the cremation ground near the GWMC office in the city in the next 10 to 15 days.

The authorities have already consulted a Hyderabad-based company to supply the LPG-based crematorium. The GWMC officials have taken this decision to set up the LPG based crematorium as the kin of the people who died of Covid-19 are not coming forward to cremate the bodies of their dear ones. According to an official, a platform will be constructed to place the LPG crematorium that would burn a body for every two hours.

This would be the first LPG-based crematorium in Warangal city. The GWMC officials have taken the decision to set up the crematorium following the directions from the Ministers Dayakar Rao and Eatala Rajender during a meeting on Covid-19 held in Hanamkonda a couple of days ago.

