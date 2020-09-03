GWMC’s demolition drive continues

With two structures razed on Thursday, the total number of structures pulled down on nalas since the recent rains has touched 57

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Warangal Urban: Authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have been continuing with the demolition/removal of encroachments on nalas (stormwater drains) with a view to completing the exercise by September 25.

With two structures razed on Thursday, the total number of structures pulled down since the recent heavy rains has touched 57.

GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the demolition drive on the Naimnagar nala and Bhadrakali nala on Thursday. She added that they were taking steps to get machines from Hyderabad to demolish huge structures. Meanwhile, irrigation and revenue officials are marking the width of the nalas, which should be 100 ft as per the norms.

On the other hand, a total of 326 dilapidated houses/buildings were demolished till date.

Meanwhile, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, who is the chairman of the Special Task Force to remove the encroachments on the nalas, held a review meeting with the members of the task force committee and officials of the GWMC on Wednesday.

He directed them to intensify the drive and not to spare any illegal structure on the nalas as it was leading to inundation of several colonies in the low-lying areas in the city during the rainy season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .