Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea Samuel was in MCU: Kevin Feige

Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t know she starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming but the actor also seemed to be clueless about Samuel L Jackson being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, studio head Kevin Feige has now revealed.

Jackson had a cameo appearance as Nick Fury in a post-credits scene of MCU’s first film Iron Man (2008), which saw Gwyneth along with Robert Downey Jr in the title role.In a Q&A session with Empire magazine, Kevin said Gwyneth didn’t realise Jackson had featured in any of the Marvel films until she shot a scene with him for Avengers: Endgame climax.

The studio honcho said the scene was shot in October 2017, ahead of Infinity War release, with many actors unaware that several other A-listers had signed up to appear in future films.”Tom Holland (was) coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’ Gwyneth Paltrow (was) asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors (were) jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But, it was really something special’,” Kevin said.

Gwyneth has appeared in seven Marvel films, including the Iron Man trilogy and three Avengers films. Despite his nine-film agreement having ended with Marvel, Samuel portrayed the character in Endgame and Far From Home.