Gwyneth talks about her relationship with Harvey Weinstein

‘Avengers’ actor Gwyneth Paltrow who once accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, recently opened up about her relationship with the disgraced producer. At The New York Times DealBook conference recently, Paltrow confessed that she is “not sure” about her and Weinstein’s relationship.

“I’m not sure how I feel. He was a very, very important figure in my life. He was my main boss,” the actor said. “He gave me an incredible opportunity and yet during that time we had a very, very fraught, complicated relationship. Highs and lows,” she added.

The 47-year-old actor was amongst the first major Hollywood celebrities who spoke against Weinstein. ‘Shakespeare in Love’ produced by Weinstein earned Paltrow an Oscar.

At The New York Times’ DealBook Conference, Paltrow said she is still processing her feelings about Weinstein. Citing a recent column in the Times, Paltrow acknowledged that she didn’t even think she was consciously aware of how Weinstein’s behavior had impacted her, or how it might have influenced her eventual entrepreneurship in the wellness industry.

“It’s something that I’ve been processing over the last year or so. I don’t even think I was aware that it possibly could have tarnished the way I viewed my first career,” she said, also noting that her personal experiences with Weinstein are at odds with the success he helped her achieve.

“You know, I don’t like to be binary about people or about things. I think we’re all equal parts or varying percentages light and dark. He gave me an incredible opportunity and yet during that time, we had a very, very fraught, complicated relationship,” Paltrow further said about the #MeToo movement. She first opened up about her alleged experience in a 2017 New York Times report.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is set to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women.