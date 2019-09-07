Gyan Kisan app by PJTSAU in the making

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) are developing Gyan Kisan app, which would provide latest technology details and knowledge about agriculture to farmers.

WSU Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Debroah Sweeny on Saturday met PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao here and discussed the progress of the app, which was being developed as part of a Memorandum of Understanding between both the universities.

They also discussed agribusiness management, food processing, agricultural extension areas and PG students exchange programmes.

The Gyan Kisan app is being developed will help farmers, said Dr Rao. Prof. Sweeny expressed her happiness over working with the PJTSAU.

Dean of Agriculture Dr J Satyanarayana, Director of Extension Dr D Rajireddy, Director International Programmes Dr Anand Singh also took part in the meeting.

