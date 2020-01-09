Gym set up for students at EFLU

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated a gymnasium for foreign students at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Thursday.

Addressing the students, the Governor said that the initiative of setting up a recreational facility was in sync with the Centre’s ‘Fit India’ initiative. She also appreciated the university for taking up the initiative and pointed out that regular exercise was a great stress-buster and played a big role in keeping the mind fresh.

Vice Chancellor E Suresh Kumar said the university had 66 international students from 48 countries and the Ministry entrusted the university with the responsibility of designing and organising International Training Programmes (ITP).

Prof Suresh Kumar said EFLU through an understanding with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), offered training in English language proficiency to foreign students. On the bilateral cooperative programmes under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), the V-C said that EFLU had offered three courses under Progress to Proficiency and 14 need-based courses.

Before inaugurating the gymnasium, the Governor also planted a tree on campus. Members of faculty, teacher administrators, and foreign students were present.

