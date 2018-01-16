Gym trainer loots in-laws at Hyderabad’s SR Nagar

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police cracked a burglary case which was reported about a fortnight ago and arrested one person here on Tuesday. Police said the suspect had fled with the cash and gold from his father-in-law’s house. Police recovered 12 tolas gold ornaments and Rs 1 lakh from him.

The arrested suspect was identified as Harry Anthony Pascal, 34, a gym trainer from Ram Nagar in Musheerabad. He worked at Club House in Miyapur.

Police said that on December 31, B. Anthony had lodged a complaint stating that he went abroad along with his wife in November, leaving his mother-in-law Anthonamma in the house. When he returned, he was informed by Anthonamma that some unidentified person barged into the house, pushed her aside, and stole Rs 2.5 lakh and 18 tolas of gold from the house. Before leaving, he also sprinkled chilli powder in the almirah.

“During investigation, we came to know that the suspect was the complainant’s younger son-in-law and frequently visited his house to look after the old woman in their absence,” police said.

Pascal was facing financial constraints for the past one year and had plotted to commit theft in the absence of Anthony, police said.

“As per his plan, in the early hours in December 31, just a few hours before Anthony returned, he broke open into the house and committed the theft. He sprinkled the chilli powder to avoid being tracked,” police said.

Police examined more than 70 surveillance cameras and traced the route travelled by the suspect. His movements from going to watch a movie and breaking into the house too were recovered.