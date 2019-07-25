Gymkhana ground turning into `adda’

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:01 am 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Gymkhana ground is steeped in rich history. Over the years, this ground lost its importance and ever since the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence (HACE) ceased to function from two years, it has become an `adda’ for non-cricketing activities.

In fact, during the summer, the ground wore a deserted look with no cricketing activity whatsoever. The usual buzz was missing as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) chose to ignore the summer camps.

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was pained to see the ground idle. “It has a rich history and sometimes it is very painful when there is no activity on the ground,’’ he said.

Former HCA president Arshad Ayub said the immediate priority of the new body will be to revive the academy at Gymkhana. “It is essential to have cricket activity and it could happen if there is an academy functioning from the ground. But unfortunately, in the last two years, the academy was closed and it was one of the reasons for Hyderabad’s poor show in all categories last season,’’ he added.

Fortunately, even though there are no camps, some activity has started ever since the league cricket that began since last month. Former Ranji pace bowler P Jyothi Prasad, a regular visitor to the ground, said it was a big relief to see cricketers enjoying the Gymkhana environment with the start of the local matches.

But what has hurt cricketers like Jyothi Prasad or Vijay Mohan Raj is about the non-cricketing activities at the ground. It is a regular feature when a few `custodians’ of the association indulge in their meeting during the evening. After their session is over, they litter the ground with tea cups, half-empty water bottles and leave the disarrayed chairs. Even though the dust bin is next to the chairs, they don’t even bother to put the empty bottles or tea cups in the bin.

Prasad said sometimes he feels very bad. “It is setting a bad precedent to younger generation of cricketers.’’

Vijay Mohan Raj further added that Gymkhana is a temple for many cricketers. “It is sad to see litter thrown here and there. There is no discipline. It is sad.’’

It is time the authorities concerned wake up and bring more discipline into the system.

