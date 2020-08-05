Gyms reopen in Amritsar after 3-month COVID-19 lockdown

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Amritsar: Gym owners and fitness trainers sighed a breath of relief as gym-goers walked into their establishments on Wednesday after Punjab Chief Minister announced Unlock 3.0 guidelines that gave gyms a thumbs up to reopen after the three-month COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am very grateful to the Centre for allowing us to reopen our establishments. We are being extra careful now that gyms are allowed to open. We only call 10 people at a time to the gym and sanitise all the equipment after every use. We have requested members to bring their own bottles, hand sanitizers and towels, and have a strict social distancing policy,” Madhav Khurana, owner and fitness coach of a gym in Amritsar told ANI, adding that they also recommend immunity-boosting meal plans so that members can also learn how to eat healthily.

Gursimran Kaur, a gym goer said that coming to the gym after several weeks of the COVID-induced lockdown made her feel healthier and stronger.

“I am very grateful to the Central and state governments for allowing gyms to open. Coming to the gym has made me feel healthy, strong and refreshed after sitting at home for over four months. Exercising builds immunity and can help us fight COVID-19,” Kaur told ANI.

Jagbir Singh, another gym-goer said that he was excited to come back to the gym because he wanted to give a boost to his mental health.

“Whenever I get stressed out, a good workout session always helps. These last few months were quite difficult as I had to be cooped up in my house and the home workouts were never the same as my gym session. I would advise everyone to exercise daily, not just for physical strength but also for your mental health,” Singh told ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that gyms will be allowed to function from August 5 in line with the central government’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines.

During his weekly Facebook Live #AskCaptain interaction Captain Amarinder said, “Punjab government had announced the opening of gyms from August 5, in line with the Government of India’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines. We need to strictly follow all protocols and the directives of the health department.” Gyms have been closed for over three months in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.