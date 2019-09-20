Gynaecologists record normal deliveries at MCH, Jangaon

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Jangaon: Gynaecologists at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), Chempak Hills, created a record of sorts when they performed 17 normal deliveries in 24 hours from 9 am on September 19 to 9 am the next day.

While a total of 22 pregnant women came to the hospital, 17 of them gave birth through normal delivery, according to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) A Mahender. All the babies are doing well.

Doctors have been trying for normal deliveries by asking pregnant women to do physical exercises. “Earlier, the percentage of C-section was 83, but now it has come down to 23 per cent,” said Superintendent Dr Pujari Raghu.

In the last one month, a total of 225 deliveries were recorded at the hospital. Of them, 91 were normal and 134 were C-section. DMHO Mahender, Superintendent Dr P Raghu, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr P Sugunakar Raju felicitated gynaecologist Dr Praneetha and her team.

The 150-bed MCH was inaugurated in November 2017 to provide corporate level medical services to the poor. The doctors said that the hospital is fully equipped to provide best health services to pregnant women and have qualified staff than most private and corporate hospitals.

It is said that the pregnant women prefer the government hospitals since the introduction of KCR Kits for mothers and babies.

