Hyderabad startup H-Bots Robotics launches world’s first smart policing robot

By | Published: 12:07 pm 3:07 pm

Hyderabad: H-Bots Robotics, Hyderabad-based robotics technology company, has launched the world’s first smart policing robot. The beta version robot developed by the company is fully Made in India, using all the components sourced from within the country.

The robot can move, recognise people, take complaints, detect bombs, identify suspects, interact with people and answer to queries.

To bring out the beta version of the robot, the company’s 16-member team spent 1,400 hours in the last six months. The company has spent about Rs 40 lakh on research and development of the robot. The company, which has already received 20 firm orders, aims to make 70 robots in the first year and 700 by 2020. The robot can be used by police, army and security agencies both in India and overseas, informed H-Bots Robotics founder PSV Kisshhan.

The robot will be available at a price of Rs 5 lakh. By July 2018, the robot will be ready for commercial deployment.

The robot has been formally launched by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT, Government of Telangana.

The company in July this year launched Makers Leeway in Hyderabad, a lab facility that enables prototyping solutions in the space of robotics and hardware for startups and innovators.