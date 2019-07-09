Habitual land-grabber held in Gachibowli

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Tuesday arrested one Nawaz, allegedly a habitual land-grabber who was involved in four cases.

Recently, one G Paulu from Kondapur lodged a complaint alleging that Nawaz and his associates illegally trespassed into their property at Sofa Colony in Gopanpally Thanda and damaged it. Nawaz’s wife Yasmeen Sulthana was also involved in a land-grabbing case.

The Gachibowli police said a suspect sheet would be opened on Nawaz for his repeated involvement in criminal activities.