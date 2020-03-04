Habitual offender arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: A property offender involved in two cases was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team in the city on Tuesday. The police recovered property worth Rs. 17 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip off, the police team caught Mohd Saddam Ali alias Imran (24) of Moula Ali colony in Malkajgiri. “Saddam along with his associate Pothu Raju was involved in 48 cases in the State. Previously he was caught and detained under PD Act. Nevertheless, Saddam continued to indulge in property offences after his release from jail and committed burglary in Chilkalguda and Nallakunta police station area in January,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

Saddam stayed on railway platforms to avoid getting caught and preferred to commit burglaries in houses near the railway tracks to avoid getting filmed in closed circuit cameras.

The suspect along with the property was handed over to Nallakunta police station for further action.

