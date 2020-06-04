Habitual offender arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster, who diverted the attention of an elderly man and made off with the latter’s debit card to shop for electronics and jewelry worth Rs 3.7 lakh, was arrested by the Mailardevpally police here on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspect, K Mannu Yadav (32), a resident of Pragathi Nagar Colony in Mailardevpally and a native of Visakhapatnam, had on May 25 entered an Andhra Bank ATM and found the elderly man struggling to withdraw cash. He offered to help, and withdrew cash from the ATM using the elderly man’s debit card after getting the necessary PIN from him. While handing over the cash to the victim, Yadav allegedly swapped the debit card with one he had with him and fled the spot.

“Using the card, he shopped for electronics and jewelry worth Rs 3.7 lakh,” police said. Based on a complaint from the victim, the Mailardevpally police identified Yadav from CCTV footage from the surveillance cameras at the ATM centre and from the shops where Yadav used the card to make purchases and nabbed him.

Yadav is suspected to have been involved in similar offences earlier as well. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .