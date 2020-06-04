Habitual offender held in Warangal, over Rs 30 lakh recovered

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday arrested an inter-State house burglar and recovered property worth over Rs 30 lakh from his possession.

Disclosing the details at a press conference here, Police Commissioner V Ravinder said the arrested was Syed Altaf alias Afroz (37), a resident of Navapeta village of Chirala mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. “We have recovered 475 grams of gold, three kg silver, Rs 2.50 lakh cash, TVs, laptops, cell phones, six cameras, watches among other things from him,” he added.

He said that Altaf left home after his parents reprimanded him for his bad habits. He, however, went to Vijayawada and learned driving there. Then he started resorting to burglaries for easy money. He was involved in scores of crimes in East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam districts of AP.

“He was arrested several times and again after being released he did not mend his ways. After getting released from Rajahmundry central jail in 2017, he went to Badhadri-Kothagudem district, and was married to a girl from Mahabubabad district,” the CP added. It is said that he had started breaking into locked houses in Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts. Since 2018, he was involved in 28 crimes of which he broke into 20 houses under Warangal police commissionerate alone.

Special teams were formed by CCS Inspector L Ramesh and Kazipet Inspector Narender to nab him. The police have finally nabbed him at Fathima junction in Kazipet. The Commissioner has appreciated the efforts of the police personnel in arresting the habitual offender.

