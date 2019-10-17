Hackathon on Road Safety and Traffic Management from Oct 19

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in collaboration with Cyberabad Police is organising a 30-hour non-stop hackathon on Road Safety and Traffic Management on October 19 and 20.

The hackathon will start at 9 am on October 19 and will conclude at 5 pm the next day. It will have participants from IT firms and startups apart from traffic volunteers, NGOs and students. Many startups from Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Darbhanga in Bihar will be participating in the event.

“With the phenomenal growth in the IT Corridor, Traffic Management and allied issues pose a significant challenge with the existing resources. The hackathon is designed to tap young minds to explore creative ideas for adoptable solutions for improving Road Safety and Traffic Management,” the organisers said.

Specific challenges have been identified and listed under four major themes – Road Infra, Commuters Behavior, Transportation and Integrated Traffic Management.

A jury comprising of VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic), Cyberabad and representatives from various other fields will be part of the monitoring body and selection process.

The qualified startups will be given continuous mentoring beyond the hackathon and presented during the National Conclave on Traffic which is scheduled on November 26. The SCSC will continue to work with all the key stake holders in ensuring that the selected solutions are adopted and implemented.

The top solutions selected from the Hackathon will be given an opportunity to do a Pilot Project in the Cyberabad IT Corridor for four weeks and successful solutions will be exhibited in the Conclave and adopted by the government stakeholders for improving road safety.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .