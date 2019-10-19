Hackathon seeks to find solution for challenges in IT corridor

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council in collaboration with Cyberabad Police inaugurated a 30-hour non-stop Hackathon on Road Safety and Traffic Management on Saturday. The event will continue till 5 pm on Sunday.

About 30 teams comprising 120 members are participating in the Hackathon. The teams are from diverse backgrounds including IT professionals, IT companies, start-ups, Traffic volunteers, NGOs, and students from Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and other cities. The event is being conducted with a view to identify issues relating to challenges in the IT corridor like traffic management and allied issues, officials said.

“The Hackathon is designed to tap young minds to explore creative ideas for adoptable solutions and improving road safety and traffic management. Specific challenges have been identified and listed under four major themes – Road Infra, Commuters Behaviour, Transportation and Integrated Traffic Management (coordination between the government stake holders),” said Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC.

Bharani Kumar Aroll, Vice Chairman inaugurated the Hackathon and urged participants to work on implementable solutions in the Indian set up. Cyberabad Police are providing support to the teams by providing relevant traffic data, technology support etc. to complete the project. The top solutions selected from the Hackathon will be given an opportunity to do a Pilot Project in the Cyberabad IT Corridor for four weeks and successful solutions will be exhibited in the conclave.

