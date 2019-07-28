By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man who attended workshops in ethical hacking used the acquired skills to hack into the Facebook account of a businessman and blackmail him.

The suspect Mohammed Muneer Ahmed of Moula Ali, who was caught by the Rachakonda Police on Sunday had completed his BTech and attended workshops on ethical hacking and learnt about the techniques involved in hacking of social media accounts.

Few months ago, Muneer created an account on Facebook with fake username of a woman Melin Sophia.

“Using the identity of Melin Sophia, Muneer befriended a businessman on Facebook and during one of the conversations he sent a link, which he had created using Z-shadow application. When the victim clicked on the link, Muneer came to know about his Facebook account login and password and then he hacked into the account,” said Rachakonda Cyber Crime Inspector, Jalanadhar Reddy.

After taking over the account of the victim, Muneer demanded money and started threatening him of revealing the bank details and other personal data.

Following a complaint, the police tracked down the suspect using IP address and nabbed him at Moula Ali.

The Z Shadow hacking link application is a method used by hackers to steal password and username. In this phishing method, the hacker creates a banner or advertisement and lures the victim into logging details into the account.

“The moment the victim log in his details in the phishing link, his login credentials will be viewed by the hacker who would change the password,” said the police.

A case under Section 506 of IPC and Sections 66 and 66 (C&D) of IT Act was registered.

The police cautioned against clicking on links sent to mobile phones and social media accounts from strangers and avoid becoming a victim of hacking.

