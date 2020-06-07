Hacker threatens to sell ZEE5 users’ data online: Report

By | Published: 11:14 pm

New Delhi: A hacker identifying himself as John Wick has claimed to have accessed the network of popular streaming service ZEE5, allegedly stealing over 150GB of user data along with the source code of the website.

According to a report in cybersecurity news portal Quickcyber, the hacker who appeared to be from a Korean hacking group is now planning to dump the data in the public domain for open sale.

The hacker told the publication that the stolen database of Zee5.com contains private details of the subscribers including their recent transactions, passwords, emails, mobile numbers, messages, etc.

ZEE5 was yet to comment on the report.

The breach may have occurred between February end or March.

Ralph Wagner, CEO of software development firm Axinom that provides ZEE5 “software to manage content,” told Quickcyber that they “do not manage Zee5 database” and “nor do Axinom system uses the mentioned MySQL database” which is part of the hacking.

“Additionally, we will investigate this case, and will release a statement as soon as our investigations are complete,” Wagnerwas quoted as saying.

ZEE5 has over 150 million subscribers worldwide.