Had competitions in nets for bowl-out, reveals Venkatesh Prasad

Hyderabad: Former Indian fast bowler and the bowling coach of Indian team during the India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 Venkatesh Prasad said that they had competition in the nets for selection of bowlers, in case of a tied game.

Back then, there was no super over for the tied match but for bowl out. And the then Indian bowling coach revealed that the players who performed well in nets in bowl-outs were given a chance when India played out a draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup group match.

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin on Youtube in ‘DRS with Ash’, Prasad said, “We had gone through the rules and regulations of the World Cup. When there was a tied game, there was no Super Over back then, there was a bowl-out. Obviously we always used to practice it.

“We had this competition between batsmen and bowlers. Most of the batsmen wanted to bowl as well, like MS Dhoni, Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa. We had this competition in these nets. I was looking at what was happening from behind. So I knew who was hitting the wickets consistently. That’s when I saw Sehwag hitting, Uthappa hitting and Harbhajan hitting. So we said okay fine. Nobody expected that our very first match will have a bowl-out. It was a tight game. It was a bowl-out. It was not hard for me to convince MS Dhoni, saying ‘these are the guys who are doing well’. We had to take our chances as well. We did take a bit of chance there, having Sehwag and Uthappa I had to back my instinct and make a decision. The slower bowlers are more in control of their bodies and delivery. They had a straight-arm action,” he added.