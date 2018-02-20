Had rich and long discussion with KCR, says Arvind Subramanian

In a Twitter post, he said: “Many thanks to Telangana CM KC Rao. Had a rich and long discussion on several development issues including design of direct benefit transfers to farmers, assistance to pregnant women, irrigation, afforestation and cooperative federalism”.

By Author   |   Published: 20th Feb 2018   11:16 am
Arvind Subramanian
Hyderabad : Chief Minister of Telangana, Chandrashekar Rao shakes hand with Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian during a meeting in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India, who called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan and spent two and half hours discussing various developmental activities of the State Government, has said that he had a rich and long discussion with Chief Minister.

