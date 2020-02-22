Haier showcases new age home appliances at Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:47 pm

Hyderabad: Haier Appliances India, which launched 83 new age products in Hyderabad on Saturday, is now setting up a new factory near Greater Noida and it will be operational by this October. If the demand continues to rise like now, it will look for a new factory in South India, and Telangana could be a possible location, according to Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India.

He said the company is betting big on smart home solutions. Haier showcased the next-generation living experience ecosystem at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The products included Wi-Fi enabled dual-drum super silent washing machine, Google certified bezel-less smart LED TVs and connected refrigerators and several others.

With expansion of its product portfolio to smart home solutions, the brand expects to continue its growth momentum across categories in the future and serve the growing customer base across India.

“The last three years have been good for the company as our products have received well by the customers. We are among the top consumer brands in India,” he said.

Some of the key products showcased include Android and Google Certified Smart LED TVs, Wi-Fi enabled washing machine, clean cool range of AC’s, smart refrigerators with an in-built LED screen installed in the door and more.

At present, the company has a network of 20,000 dealers across India, in which around 2,000 are direct dealers and 18,000 indirect. It has over 539 service centres.

Braganza said, “The home appliances industry has ushered in an era of IoT and new technologies where customers are looking for products that provide a connected experience.”

Haier focused on energy efficiency as per BEE norms and has converted its frost free range of refrigerators to twin-Inverter technology. This gives 10 years warranty on both fan motor and compressor.

The brand is augmenting its PuriCool range of ACs this year, with an upgraded version. Other than the in-built air purifier, the new 5 star rated range is Wi-Fi enabled and knitted with voice assistance. It also announced its new washing machine category including its industry-first Front Load Smart Washing Machine.

The company unveiled new models in its Google Certified Range of Android LED TVs including a new bezel-less slim smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience.

