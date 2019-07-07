Hailey Baldwin is all praise for Justin Bieber’s mom

By | Published: 2:00 pm

Washington D.C: Model Hailey Baldwin can’t stop gushing over her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette, and her latest comment on Mallette’s pictures is proof.

Mallette posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Friday from her stay in Canada. “Summer love in Canada eh? #noplacelikehome” she had captioned the post.

Hailey was quick to comment on the post, and wrote, “How does my mother in law look 21???!!?”. “The most beautiful!!!” [{fde2232e-3fda-446b-855a-3e53462f8be1:intradmin/kjdn.JPG}] This is not the first time the duo has showered love on each other.

In January this year, Mallette had shared a selfie of herself with Baldwin, who can be seen kissing the former. “What a gift!” she captioned the photo.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018.

However, following the footsteps of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the couple is reportedly planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first anniversary to serve as a “celebration for family and friends,” a source close to Bieber recently told People.

“Hailey is working with a planner,” the source said, adding, “They are both excited.”