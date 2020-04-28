Hailstorm, gale hit erstwhile Karimangar

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Karimnagar: Hailstorm coupled with gale hit various parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Moderate to light rain was recorded in different parts of Karimangar, Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. While trees were uprooted and fell across the roads due to heavy gale, paddy stored at paddy purchasing centers were soaked in the rain water.

Farmers were seen struggling to cover paddy with tarpaulins to protect their crops from the rain.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .\