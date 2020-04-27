Hailstorm hits erstwhile Warangal district

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Warangal Urban: Light to moderate rainfall with hailstorm lashed several parts of erstwhile Warangal district on Sunday night. The rain lashed Govindraopet and Mulugu mandals in Mulugu district damaging standing crops and soaking the grain at the procurement centres.

Hailstorm also hit several villages in Kothaguda mandal in Mahabubabad district. Parkal, Shayampet, Geesugonda, Nallabelli and Narsampet also recorded rainfall. Warangal city too witnessed the rainfall for about half an hour on Sunday night disrupting power supply.

Kondakandla mandal in Jangaon district too recorded rainfall.

