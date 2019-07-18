Haj: 39 more seats for Telangana

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has allotted 39 more seats to Telangana and it will be made available to those in the waiting list of Haj pilgrimage aspirants.

Executive Officer of Telangana State Haj Committee, B Shafiullah, said the Haj pilgrims whose names were figured in the waiting list should deposit full Haj amount as per their category norms on or before July 25.

Those pilgrims who opted for Qurbani (Adahi) from Haj Committee of India have to pay an additional amount of Rs. 9,150 and the payment can be made online at website: ‘www.hajcommittee.gov.in’ or in Haj Committee of India account maintained with SBI and UBI through any branch.

For more details, the Haj Pilgrims may contact 040-23298793 or in person at the office of the Telangana State Haj Committee, Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.

