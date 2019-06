By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: The seventh Haj Training Camp will be held on Sunday at Jama Masjid Sahifa at Azampura Chaderghat from 10 am to 4 pm.

B Shafiullah, executive officer, Telangana State Haj Committee and Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee will preside over the camp. Religious scholars will brief the participants on important aspects of Haj pilgrimage.