Haj Camp to begin from mid July

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting to put in place arrangements for the Haj Camp 2019 which is commencing from mid-July was held here on Monday.

Around 10,000 Haj pilgrims from Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will depart for the pilgrimage from Haj House Nampally starting July 18. The first batch of pilgrims from Karnataka will depart on July 18 while pilgrims from Telangana will start for the pilgrimage from July 26 by special flights.

Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali; Minority Welfare Minister, Koppula Eshwar, Advisor to Government for Minority Affairs, A K Khan; TS Haj Committee Chairman, Mohd Masiullah Khan; and Chief Executive Officer, TS Haj Committee, B Shafiullah attended the meeting.

Officials of various departments including city police, traffic police, TSSPDCL, GHMC, HMWS&SB, R&B, Fire Services, TSRTC, Customs, CISF, Immigration and others also were present.

“The meeting was held for better coordination among various stake holders for smooth conduct of the camp,” said Masiullah Khan. Meanwhile, the Haj Committee will conduct vaccination camp for Haj pilgrims at Haj House on July 11 from 11 am onwards.