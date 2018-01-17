Haj subsidy slash has little impact on pilgrims from Telangana

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Removal of Haj subsidy would not be a huge disappointment for State Haj pilgrims as they had not received any financial assistance from the Centre last year because their air tickets price were under Rs 65,000 while the government provided subsidy to only those pilgrims whose ticket price was above Rs 65,000.

According to SA Shukoor, secretary, Telangana State Haj Committee, in 2016, Hajis who flew from the Hyderabad embarkation point availed a discount of Rs 11,850 in their airfare. While the return ticket cost was Rs 56,868, they had paid Rs 45,000. Haj Committee officials said that every year, once the price of airfare is confirmed, then the government used to set a limit to provide Haj Subsidy.

Last year, Hajis who had travelled for Haj from Hyderabad, Gujarat and Mumbai did not get any subsidy because their air tickets were comparatively low than those for pilgrims from other States. Officials say that this year government had allocated only Rs 200 crore in the budget while in 2016-17, the subsidy budget was Rs 460 crore.

According to religious scholars, in Islam, Haj is compulsory for those Muslims whose financial condition is stable and those who can afford it. Maulana Anwar Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia said a Muslim should go to Haj from his own money, he or she neither needs any discount nor needs any financial assistance from the government.