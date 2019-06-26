Haj training camp on July 2 in Jagitial

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Jagitial: A Haj training camp will be organised in Jagitial for those intending to undertake the pilgrimage this year from Jagitial and surrounding districts on July 2.

The camp will be organised at the Muslim Community Hall and Shaadi Khana near Jama Masjid from 10 am on July 2.

Maulana Mazhar-ul-Qasmi will train the pilgrims about the rituals to be performed during the annual pilgrimage. Organisers Tasleem Pasha, Hafez Javid Ahmed, Sohail Lala and Sumair Uddin have appealed to pilgrims to attend the camp. Further details can be had over phone: 9866596946 and 8897221203.