Hajipur, Asifabad convicts lodged at Cherlapally prison

Hyderabad: Four convicts, who were sentenced to death in connection with the rape and murder cases in Asifabad and Hajipur, will be lodged in the high-security Cherlapally Central Prison till the execution of their sentence.

A fast-track court in Asifabad awarded death sentence to Shaik Babu, Shaik Shabuddin and Shaik Maqdum on January 30 under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Samatha gang rape and murder case. The Nalgonda district court on February 7 gave the same punishment to Marri Srinivas Reddy for raping and brutally killing three girls in Hajipur.

Amidst tight security, police brought the four convicts to Cherlapally Central Prison and lodged them in separate barracks. As per rules, a convict, who gets two years imprisonment, is lodged in the district jail. But, those who get more than two years or death penalty, are kept in Cherlapally Central Prison, said a Prisons official.

The four death row convicts will not be allowed to speak and mingle with other prison inmates. They will be under constant surveillance, he said. According to the official, the Prisons Department will be able to construct gallows within a month, once the legal process related to executing the sentence is completed in the High Court and Supreme Court apart from filing mercy petitions, if any.

“As of now, we don’t have any information if the convicts plan to approach higher courts. As far as we are concerned, we will complete the construction of gallows in a month to execute the sentence,” he said.

A majority of the convicts lodged in Cherlapally Central Prison are undergoing life imprisonment for committing grave offences, especially murder, the official said.

