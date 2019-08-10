Hajipur case: Cops list 300 as witnesses

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have listed around 300 persons as witnesses in connection with the Hajipur serial murder case, in which three minor girls were kidnapped over a period of time by suspect Srinivas Reddy and killed after being sexually assaulted.

The police have received technical and forensic reports from various institutions. The reports, according to the police, confirm the role of Srinivas Reddy in the sexual assault and killing of the three girls. The reports are being submitted to the court. Srinivas Reddy who is currently lodged in the Warangal Jail, is being tried in a Special Court and the case is being heard on a regular basis, police said.

