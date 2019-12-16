Hajipur case suspect to be produced before court on Dec 19

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Marri Srinivas Reddy, the prime suspect in the rape and murder of three teenage girls at Hajipur in Bommalaramaram village on the city suburbs, will be produced before the fast-track court in Nalgonda district on December 19.

The police are expecting that the court might deliver the judgment in the case by the end of this month once the examination of Reddy is completed.

Reddy, presently lodged in Warangal prison, will be produced before the court to examine him under Section 313 of CrPC for allegedly raping and killing three girls aged between 12 and 17. The trial in the sensational case that kept the police on their toes started in October after filing a charge-sheet in the case. The reports given by the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFLS) were also enclosed with the charge-sheet.

When contacted, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat confirmed that the examination of Reddy would be conducted on December 19. Reddy’s involvement in the brutal crimes came to light in April when a 14-year-old girl went missing from school. Her bag was found near an abandoned well where her body was found. The police detained Reddy, the owner of the land, and questioned him after which he confessed to the crime.

The girl was returning home from school when Reddy offered her a lift on his motorcycle. When he asked her to marry him and forced himself on her, she attempted to escape. However, Reddy managed to catch her and raped her before throttling her to death.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.