Hajipur: Cops aim two birds with one shot

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police are planning to shoot down two birds with one bullet.

To provide jobs to unemployed youth and to ensure security for the public travelling in Hajipur and Bommalaramaram villages in Yadadri-Bhongir, the police are planning to provide auto-rickshaws to the local youth.

“The plan is to select some local unemployed youth from these villages and hand over seven-seater auto-rickshaws to them to ply on a sharing basis in the area,” said K Narayana Reddy, DCP, Yadadri-Bhongir, adding that the recent murders of three girls in Hajipur had got the police thinking on these lines. The police have written to the district administration in this regard.

“We have already requested the District Collector for support. This is aimed at solving two problems at once — unemployment and security,” Reddy said.

Hajipur village is about four km from the main road and has an approximate population of about 1,500 people. Officials said there could be about 10 children studying in Class V to Class X. The police are also planning to install surveillance cameras and increase visible patrolling in the Model High School area, which is located between Hajipur and Bommalaramaram villages.

“We have already installed cameras in Hajipur village recently. Efforts are on to install cameras near the school apart from ensuring better lighting on the premises. We have also increased the RTC bus frequency from four to seven trips now with a special request to the Transport Department,” police said.

Meanwhile, villagers have been requesting for a bridge to be constructed between Hajipur and Malyala villages for better road connectivity. “They want a bridge connecting these two villages. There is a stream separating these villages, so they have to go around it to reach the other village. If a bridge is constructed, reaching Bhongir, which is 25 km away now, will just be a 16-km travel,” officials said.

