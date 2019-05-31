Hajipur killings: BC Commission to ensure families get justice

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The National BC Commission would take care of the family members of the Hajipur serial killings victims and ensure that they get justice, its Vice-Chairman Dr Lokesh Kumar Prajapathi assured on Friday.

A three-member delegation of the Commission headed by Lokesh Kumar visited Hajipur village of Bommalaramaram mandal in the district and consoled the families. They also visited the agricultural open well in which the girls’ bodies were buried.

Lokesh Kumar said they would also take initiative in sanctioning double bedroom houses by the State government to the families of the victims. The Commission would extend all help to the families, he said. He also assured that it would represent the Centre for the construction of the Samapur Bridge to improve road connectivity to the village. Commission members Thalloju Achary and Kosavendra Patel were among those who visited Hajipur village.