Hajipur Killings: Court heard 101 witnesses

Hyderabad: Scientific evidence, coupled with medical and technical evidence, helped in proving Marri Srinivas Reddy guilty in the sensational rape and murder cases of three minor girls and getting death sentence to him.

Twenty-nine-year-old Reddy of Hajipur got death sentence after continuous and prolonged trial of hearing 101 witnesses for 42 days. All the oral and unimpeachable scientific, medical and technical evidence presented to the court by counsel K Chandrashekar clearly established inhuman and heinous rape and murders of the three minor girls committed by Reddy.

These offences are rarest of rarities, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said after the verdict.

Reddy killed the three minor girls and buried the bodies in two dried up agricultural wells – Tette Bavi and Marri Bavi at Hajipur in order to conceal the evidence. He was arrested on April 30, 2019.

On April 22, 2015, an 11-year-old girl was proceeding to Mysireddypally village from her maternal aunt’s house at Hajipur. Reddy, who noticed her going alone, followed her and demanded her to fulfil his sexual desire. When the girl tried to escape, Reddy caught her and attempted to violate her.

When she was about to raise an alarm, he gagged her mouth and nose resulting in her death. He later brought a fertilizer bag from a nearby shed and bundled the body into the bag, tied and carried it on his bike to Marribavi adjacent to his well on the outskirts of Hajipur and dumped in it.

On March 7, 2019, Reddy gave lift to another girl aged 17 on his bike while she was going by walk from Hajipur to Bommalaramaram. He took her to his agricultural well adjacent to Hajipur Road where he demanded to fulfil his sexual desire.

When she was about to raise an alarm, he gagged her mouth and nose. After she became unconscious, he sexually assaulted her. He lifted her and threw her into the dried up Tette Bavi. Later, he got down into well and again raped her when she was in her last breath or even dead.

After confirming that she was dead, he buried her body in the well along with her belongings and his shirt. The girl’s parents were unaware of their missing daughter till the police informed about her death.

On April 25, 2019, Reddy gave a lift to another girl aged 14 years on his bike while she was waiting at Bommalaramam to go to her village. He took her to his agricultural well adjacent to his village road where he attempted to sexually assault her. As he adopted the same modus operandi, the girl became unconscious.

He pushed the girl into the dried up agricultural well. Later, he got down into the well and raped her before strangulating her to death with her scarf. He buried her body in the same well along with her clothes in order to conceal the evidence.

‘Will ensure punishment for gruesome offenders’

Justice has been rendered to the victims in the serial rape and murder cases of Hajipur village under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, said Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday.

“We convey our gratitude to all the witnesses, family members of the victims and civil society for firmly standing behind the prosecution and deposing evidence in the court in the interest of justice. We express our gratitude to court for expeditiously completing the process of trial,” he said.

“We assure people of Telangana that the police department is committed to investigate all heinous crimes professionally and ensure certainty of punishment for all the gruesome offenders expeditiously,” he said.

Parents hail capital punishment

Nalgonda: The parents and relatives of victims of Hajipur serial killings expressed happiness over the award of capital punishment to Marri Srinivas Reddy by the court.

Speaking to the media after the judgment in the case of rape and murder of three minor girls, Pamula Narsimha, father of a girl, said the soul of her daughter would now rest in peace. “We are happy with the judgment, but it would not bring back our daughter”. He underlined the need to ensure such incidents do not occur in the State again.

Thummala Raju, relative of another victim, said proper investigation by the police resulted in the award of stringent punishment to the accused. The punishment should be executed to Reddy at the earliest, he added.

MPTC of the village P Rajender Reddy said the people of Hajipur were gathered at gram panchayat in the morning and waited for the judgment in the case.

Senior advocate Nookala Narsimha Reddy said the district sessions court had earlier delivered the verdict of capital punishment in two cases in 1964 and 1987. The Hajipur serial killings was the third case in which the district court has awarded death penalty.

