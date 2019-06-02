Hajipur murders: ID cards of minor girls found

By | Published: 8:11 pm 8:14 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The police conducted search operations in Thadakalamma kunta at Bommalaramaram and found the Aadhar card and college identity card of Tipraboina Manisha, a victim of serial killer Marri Srinivas Reddy.

Based on the confession of Srinivas Reddy, who was taken into police custody following permission granted by the district court during interrogation, the police under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bhongir, Bhujanga Rao conducted search in Thadakalamma kunta, which had dried up. Thadakalamma kunta is located just behind Bommalaramaram police station.

During the search, the police found Aadhar card and student identity card of Manisha. After hours of search for Manisha’s mobile phone, police decided to use metal detector.

Kalpana’s school ID card found

The police also found the school identity card of Thungani Kalpana (12), who was raped and killed by Srinivas Reddy in 2015, in the bushes located near the open agriculture well at Hajipur where her body was buried.

With the District Court granting police custody of Srinivas Reddy for three days, Bhongir police took the serial killer into their custody from Warangal Central jail and are interrogating him.

