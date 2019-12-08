Hajipur villagers seek punishment for serial killer

By | Published: 1:04 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: The villagers of Hajipur in Bommalaramaram mandal on Saturday staged dharna at gram panchayat office demanding that the serial killer Marri Srinivas Reddy be punished in manner similar to Disha case.

Srinivas Reddy is accused of rape and murder of three minor girls from Hajipur village and is now lodged in Warangal Central jail.

On Saturday morning, the villagers along with the parents of the Hajipur victims gathered at the grama panchayat office and staged a protest by holding photographs of deceased girls. They raised slogans saying Srinivas Reddy should be either hanged to death or killed in an encounter. They alleged that police were not doing enough to ensure early conviction.

Narsimha, father of a deceased girl said justice not was done to them even after nine months of the incident. Soul of his daughter would rest in peace only when Srinivas Reddy gets stringent punishment, he added.

BJP leader Rajender Reddy said that though fast-track court was set up on Hajipur serial killings, there was no progress in trial of the accused. The three victims belonged to backwards classes and poor families, hence the accused in their rape and killing was not getting the similar punishment like that in the Disha case, he alleged. Peace would prevail in Hajipur only after Srinivas Reddy was punished.

As a precautionary measure, Bommalaramaram police arrested leaders of Hajipur and shifted them to Bibinagar police station. Meanwhile, the ABVP activists staged a ‘rasta roko’ at Bommalaramaram protesting against the delay in trial of Srinivas Reddy.

The village was rocked by the serial rapes and killings in April this year. During the investigation into a missing case of 16-year-old school girl, shocking facts had come to light. The girl’s body was recovered from a well on a field belonging to the accused near the village. The accused confessed to raping and killing the girl. The interrogation of the accused revealed that he had also raped and killed two more girls. The body of a 20-year-old student, who had gone missing in March, was recovered from the same well.

The accused confessed to the rape and murder of 11-year-old girl in another village Mysireddypalli in the same district in 2015. The investigations also revealed that the 27-year-old accused, a lift mechanic, was also involved in the murder of a woman in Kurnool town of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in 2016.

Angry villagers of Hajipur had set ablaze Srinivas Reddy’s house. They staged protests demanding stringent punishment to the accused. Senior officials had visited the village and assured the people that they would ensure harshest punishment to the guilty.

Meanwhile, families of two women who were raped and killed last month also demanded that the perpetrators be killed like the accused in Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case.

People in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district took to street, demanding death for the guilty in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman. The 19-year-old married woman was killed after sexual assault on November 25. Three men were arrested in the case.

People also observed a shutdown in parts of the district on Saturday, demanding that the guilty be immediately hanged. Protestors staged sit-in and raised slogans of “We want justice”.

In Warangal, family of a teenager who was raped and killed by her boyfriend also demanded that justice be done to them by killing the perpetrator in the same manner as accused in Hyderabad case was shot dead.

The 19-year-old student was raped and killed by her boyfriend on her birthday on November 27, the same day when veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four persons at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

–With inputs from agencies