Hakuna Matataa! Timon and Pumbaa!

Nineties was all about frantically shuffling between channels like Disney, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and for a brief moment in time, Jetix. But, one could not skip the hilarious duo, Timon and Pumbaa.

Each episode was an adventurous, or rather misadventurous tales of both the Timon the meerkat and Pumbaa the warthog. The show was a spin-off of the hit Disney movie, The Lion King, where, for a short while, baby Simba was raised in the company of the unusual animals.

While Timon was the witty, sharp and sarcastic, Mr Know It All who showed no signs of love; he is a softie at heart just like his friend. Pumbaa, on the other hand, was a happy-go-lucky warthog with an innocent mind. Together, they are a combination that nobody would miss, where they set out across the jungles of Africa, trying to get the best grub in the market. Their interactions with other animals, their escape from the claws of death are all super fun to watch.

But, even better are the recurring characters from The Lion King franchise itself, like Rafiki, Zazu, Simba, Boss beaver and Timon’s meerkat friend, Fred.

The antagonists, too, make the watch pretty interesting. The duo of Cheetah and Cheetato, Quint, and the rib-tickling “bungala bungala!” by the three university students are hard to miss. Spanning all of three seasons, Timon and Pumbaa is a timeless classic buried beneath today’s noisy lot of cartoons.