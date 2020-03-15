HAL, NAL join for Saras MKII aircraft

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:51 pm 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for design, development, production and maintenance of Saras MKII aircraft. The MoU has been exchanged between the companies at Wings.

The aircraft is intended to be sold to the Indian defence forces, civil aviation sector and foreign customers. The indigenously developed 19-seat aircraft will cater to the needs of Indian Air Force and also the regional connectivity services among the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

HAL chairman and managing director R Madhavan told Telangana Today, “The design and manufacturing of systems and landing gears will happen at HAL Kanpur. The first customer for the aircraft will be Indian Air Force but we also see opportunities in the civil aviation space. The aircraft will take about 2-3 years for development. After the testing and approvals are over, we will get into the production mode.”

“In addition to India, we see good market in South East Asia. The aircraft will use most advanced technology that will make it easy for pilot to handle and fly. Civil aviation will be a large market. We will also supply to defence forces of friendly nations,” he added.

HAL also signed a MoU with Blue Ray Aviation under which two HAL Do-228 aircraft will be used by the latter for air connectivity, charter services or air ambulance service. The Transport Aircraft Division (TAD) of HAL in Kanpur has been producing the aircraft.

