Halal Expo kicks off in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Major Halal markets around the world, including from Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, UK, USA, Iran and others, are participating in the India International Halal Expo 2020 (IIHE) which opened at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

The exposition on Halal industry and conference with participation from 15 countries was inaugurated by T Srinivas Yadav, Minister of Animal Husbandry& Dairy Development.

The expo, which will be open till January 20, has participation of representatives from different sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, tourism, finance, education, real estate among others. Event organisers said the expo aims to bring all the major global Halal industries under one roof.

“We aim to enhance trade within the Halal market and build an eco-system which can sustain by itself,” said Irfan Aziz one of the organisers. Apart from Telangana government, the IIHE has partnered with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Istanbul Foreigners and Investment Centre, Indo-OIC Islamic Chamber Of Commerce, American Halal Foundation, Halal-Welt (Germany ), a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .