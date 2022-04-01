Half-day schools in Andhra Pradesh from April 4

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct classes only in the forenoon from April 4 in schools all over the state.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the health of children during the scorching summer, Education minister Adimoolapu Suresh said here on Friday.

The classes would be held from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. daily and arrangements were being made towards this, he added.

