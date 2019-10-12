Half of Huzurnagar voters with TRS, says KTR

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS appears to be way ahead of its immediate rival Congress in its campaign for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll. The party is expected to get about 50 per cent of the votes in the byelection scheduled for October 21.

An internal survey conducted by TRS revealed that the party candidate S Saidi Reddy was favoured by about 50 per cent of voters in the constituency. The party leadership expressed satisfaction over the ongoing poll campaign, and advised all leaders to intensify a door-to-door campaign making direct contact with voters.

In a teleconference with the party leaders on Saturday, Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao reviewed the poll campaign and strategies to meet every voter in the constituency and ensure a huge majority for Saidi Reddy. He pointed out that TRS lost Huzurnagar constituency to the Opposition party during the Assembly election in December last year, due to similarities between its car symbol and a truck symbol allocated to another candidate.

“TRS votes were split as people got confused and voted for truck symbol. To ensure that people do not repeat similar mistake, the party leaders must make use of dummy EVMs and educate people on the need to vote for car symbol,” said Rama Rao.

The TRS working president said Congress had nothing to offer to people of Huzurnagar constituency as TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned to his post and abandoned people of the constituency. “Unable to counter the ruling party’s development mantra in the State, Uttam Kumar Reddy is making false promises to bring the Central funds for development of the constituency without realising that Congress was not in power either in the State or at the Centre,” he said.

Rama Rao felt that a vote for Congress will stall development in the constituency. He said though BJP was claiming to be an alternate to TRS, the former is unlikely to safeguard its election deposit. Both the parties realised their defeat and made a secret pact to join hands for defeating TRS in the bye-election, he added. He wanted the party leaders to expose the Opposition parties over their false promises and failures.

