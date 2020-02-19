Half of Indian firms to adopt hybrid multi-cloud by 2021

By | Published: 2:53 pm

New Delhi: With 95 percent of the organisations planning to increase their Cloud spend in the next 12 months, half of the Indian enterprises will operate in a Hybrid multi-cloud environment by 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Wednesday.

While organisations are looking at multiple clouds, they are also simultaneously dealing with the challenges of managing a Hybrid multi-cloud environment.

“Enterprises in India are looking at cloud as a key enabler to meet their business priorities. As per IDC’s ‘Cloud Pulse 2Q19’, 75 percent of organizations in India have plans to invest in the cloud-based infrastructure and applications to meet their business goals,” said Rishu Sharma , Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

Cloud will become the enabler for all things digital but will bring in challenges associated with the management of multiple clouds and traditional systems, he added.

With organizations progressing on their digital journey, Cloud has become the backbone for all new-age technologies.

By 2021, 50 per cent of the enterprises in India will rely on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, several public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.

“By 2022, 30 percent of enterprises in India will deploy unified VMs, Kubernetes, and multicloud management processes and tools to support robust multi cloud management and governance across on-premises and public clouds,” said the report.

By 2023, a third of India enterprise applications will be deployed in a containerized hybrid cloud/multi cloud environment to provide agility, delivering a frictionless deployment and management experience.

“Organisations are looking for partners that can help them bridge the talent gap, reskill existing staff and develop access to new resources,” said Swapnil Shende, Senior Market Analyst for AI at IDC India.

For organisations to establish a winning cloud strategy, the operational and management challenges cannot be ignored and require a strict discipline when it comes to visualize resources and manage overall performance, said the IDC’s India-contextualised ‘Worldwide Cloud Predictions for 2020’ and beyond.