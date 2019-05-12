Hall tickets for UoH entrance test

By | Published: 12:55 am 5:39 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who applied for entrance tests for admissions into various courses offered by the University of Hyderabad can download their hall tickets from May 20. The entrance exams will be held from May 27 to 31 at 31 centres across the country. A total of 2,220 seats are being offered for admissions to 120 courses including 16 integrated courses, 42 PG courses, 14 M.Phil, nine MTech and 39 Ph.D. programmes.

About 55,600 applications were received online for the various courses for the academic year, while last year over 52,000 registered. For more details visit http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/EE19.html

