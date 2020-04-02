Halting the catastrophe

Published: 12:55 am

Will India be able to buck the global trend on the spread of coronavirus? In terms of the rate of progression, virulence and fatality, the country is still at the lower end of the spectrum, offering hope that we may be spared of the kind of catastrophic effect that other nations are facing. The latest emergence of Delhi’s Nizamuddin as a hotspot, following a religious congregation, need not be taken as a national trend. The impact of any epidemic depends on three factors: infectivity and virulence of the agent, susceptibility of the host and the environment favourability of the agent. If the infectivity is high, it is going to attack more people, but if the virulence is high, it will kill more people. A broad-based immunity in the Indian population due to extensive microbial load could be one of the factors for slower spread and lower mortality. After touching the 100-cases-mark, several countries like Italy, Spain, USA, Germany, Iran, France and South Korea had witnessed exponential growth while India is yet to see such an alarming spike. While India recorded just over 1,000 cases after two weeks of touching the 100-mark, the surge in other countries was in the range of 5,000 to 10,000. The Indian population has been exposed to a vast variety of pathogens, including bacteria, parasites and viruses, leading to the generation of broad specific memory T-cells in the system which act as soldiers ready to take on the foreign invaders.

A peer-reviewed study, published by US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has shown that coronavirus is heat-sensitive and may not be able to survive on surfaces if the temperature is above 32 degrees Celsius. This offers hope for India in view of the rising temperatures in April and beyond. However, this is still a preliminary data in an experimental lab and more detailed studies are needed for clinical proof. An Indo-US team of researchers has found that Indians, compared with other world populations, carry more NK (Natural Killer) cells that can detect and terminate infections at an early stage. This is the result of natural selection to survive environmental challenges. It is found that in the current coronavirus pandemic, the mortality is much lower in malaria-endemic areas and India is one among them. However, more studies are needed to establish this causal relationship. Experts have observed that the spread of Covid-19 is more rapid at consistently similar weather conditions of 5 to 11 degree Celsius and 47% to 79% humidity. A temperature rise of 12 degrees Celsius or higher can make the viral transmission much more difficult. However, there should be no room for complacency in the fight against the deadly virus.

