Halting the Modi wave

While the exit polls predict a massive Modi wave across the country, the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh appear to have stopped the Modi juggernaut in its tracks. The formidable regional players — Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana and YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh — have established their supremacy because of their genuine connect with the people. The national parties — BJP and Congress — have lost their relevance in the two States. Pollsters have predicted that the TRS will continue its winning streak by bagging a lion’s share of the Lok Sabha seats from the State. Similarly, the YSRCP is tipped to capture power in AP and also outperform the Telugu Desam party (TDP) in the LS polls. According to the projections made by a plethora of agencies, the BJP and the Congress have become irrelevant in the two Telugu States. As a consequence of fierce contest among powerful regional players, the national parties have been squeezed out. They have been reduced to fringe players in States where regional aspirations have taken strong roots. While the rest of the country, particularly the Hindi belt, witnessed presidential style of campaigning, dominated by Modi versus Rahul narrative, it was the regional issues of governance and development that found traction in the two Telugu States. The idea of bringing together regional parties under a common platform to offer an alternative to the BJP and the Congress was pitched by TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He rooted for Federal Front playing a decisive role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

In sharp contrast to the northern States where muscular nationalism, security and Hindutva were the dominant campaign themes, the twin planks of welfarism and regional aspirations dominated the campaign narrative in both the States. It is by strengthening the voices of the regional parties in Parliament that the true federal spirit can be upheld. The rigid binary national narrative, subsuming the regional aspirations, will harm the interests of the States and thereby undermine the federal spirit. It is time to change the development narrative imposed over decades by the two national parties, which have failed to put the country on a higher growth trajectory. Though the Constitution says that India will be a Union of States, what has emerged so far is a ‘Unitary State’ instead of a true Union of States. There is a need to correct the historical imbalances in the developmental model and establish the primacy of federalism. The successive governments of the Congress and the BJP have failed to meet the aspirations of the people and solve the pressing problems facing the country. Regional aspirations must find greater resonance in the policymaking.