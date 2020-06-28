Hamilton hits out at former F1 boss Eccelstone

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 pm

Hyderabad: Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was saddened and hurt by the comments of former F1 boss Bernie Eccelstone.

The veteran administrator Eccelstone, during an interview, said that the blacks are more racist than the white people.

Condemning his comments, Hamilton took to Instagram and wrote, “Damn, I just don’t even know where to start on this one … so sad and disappointing to read these comments. This is exactly what is wrong – ignorant and uneducated comments which show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen.”

Ecclestone made his assertion when he was asked his opinion on Hamilton setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport. “I don’t think it’s going to do anything bad or good for Formula One. It will just make people think, which is more important,” Ecclestone said.

“People ought to think a little bit and say ‘what the hell’, somebody’s not the same as white people and that Black people should think the same about white people. Because I think in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .